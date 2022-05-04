Pune: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the 49th Indian Premier League match. While RCB will field the same side, CSK have opted for one change where Moeen Ali has replaced Mitchell Santner.

Faf du Plessis: Not sure about the toss to be honest. It looks a better wicket. We were considering batting first tonight. The last game we made some steps, good batting performance, probably 10 runs short. But it was definitely the confidence we wanted to see in the guys coming in and scoring. Same team for us.

MS Dhoni: We will bowl first. It stops a bit initially. And it's one of the venues where toss doesn't matter much because it's an open ground so the dew sets in pretty late. One change, in place of Santner we have Moeen. We have had partnerships and we want to be more consistent.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.