Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) struggled to get past the disciplined and attacking Gujarat Titans' (GT) bowling as they scored 94-5 on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. For Gujarat Titans, Yash Dayal picked Jaiswal while Samson was dismissed by skipper Hardik Pandya. Jos Buttler, the star batter, was dismissed at 39 runs from 35 balls. Devdutt Padikkal struggled to get going and could only score 2 runs from 10 balls.

Earlier, the first 10 overs saw Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, among others bowling tight line and length never allowing RR attacking batters to hit freely. The attack continued until 15 overs as the bowlers rose to the occasion in a pressure match particularly against Buttler who wasn't allowed to open his arms freely.

Shimron Hetmyer was the last batter to be shown the doors of pavilion at the end of 15 overs at 11 runs. He was dismissed by Pandya. Ravichandran Ashwin (4 from 6 balls) and Riyan Parag (0) are at the crease. The next final five overs will decide how Rajasthan have fared in their chase for the second IPL title after 2008 that came under legendary Shane Warne.