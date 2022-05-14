Pune: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss on Saturday and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the 61st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Umesh Yadav will feature in place of Pat Cummins in the KKR squad while T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are back in the SRH's fold.

Shreyas Iyer: We will bat first here. If you see the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sheldon Jackson comes in for Sam. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start.

Kane Williamson: We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well. We haven't been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.