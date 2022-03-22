Hamilton (New Zealand): India scored a below par but a fighting 229/7 against Bangladesh at the Seddon Park here in the ICC Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

Amongst runs were Yastika Bhatia (50 from 80 balls) and Shafali Verma (42 off 42 balls), who has featured since the match against Australia that India lost in their last outing.

In-form batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't leave their mark this time as they were dismissed at 30 and 14 respectively. Skipper Mithali Raj was out for a duck.

Some tight line and length by Bangladeshi bowlers never really provided India the impetus to get going and put up a big score on the scoreboard.

From Bangladesh side, Ritu Moni picked up three crucial Indian wickets while Nahida Akter dismissed two batters.

Pooja Vastrakar (30) and Sneh Rana (27) added 48 off 38 balls to take India past the 200-run mark.

Earlier, India opted to replace pacer Meghna Singh with wrist spinner Poonam Yadav on a spin-friendly pitch, while Bangladesh brought in top-order batter Murshida Khatun and medium-pacer Lata Mondal for Shamima Sultana and Fariha Trisna respectively.

India have won two matches and lost three games, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, to be placed fourth in the overall standing with just four points. They need to win this game to stay in the mix for semifinals spot.

Brief Score:

India: 229/7, Shafali Verma - 42, Yastika Bhatia - 50, Bangladesh: Ritu Moni 3-37