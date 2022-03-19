Auckland: The Eden Park here on Saturday experienced mild showers with Australia cruising at 225/2 in 41 overs in their chase of 278 runs at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. The play has stopped due to rain.

Captain Meg Lanning (73) and Ellyse Perry (28) are at the crease at the moment. DLS par at the moment is 197 runs. Australia are ahead by 28 runs.

Australia are currently on a smooth ride post a brilliant opening partnership from Alyssa Healy (72) and Rachael Haynes (43). From the Indian side, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana have claimed one Australian batter apiece.

Earlier, skipper Mithali Raj (68) and Yastika Bhatia (59) saved India's derailment after the team lost early wickets coupled with a later onslaught by in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur (57) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) meant the team posted an improbable 277/7 against Australia.

India's best batter so far in the tournament Smriti Mandhana (10) couldn't get going as she lost her wicket to Darcie Brown, who also dismissed Shafali Verma.

By this time, the Women in Blue were staring at a batting collapse until the skipper came to the rescue and stitched a 130-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia, thus setting up the platform for Kaur and Vastrakar to go for the kill.