Auckland: Australia are currently on a smooth ride, scoring 183/2 in 32 overs on Saturday post a brilliant partnership from openers Alyssa Healy (72) and Rachael Haynes (43) in their chase of 278 runs for victory here at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

At the end of 32 overs, skipper Meg Lanning (48) and Ellyse Perry (12) were at the crease, so far facing no trouble against the Indian bowling attack.

From the Indian side, Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana claimed one Australian batter apiece.

Earlier, skipper Mithali Raj (68) and Yastika Bhatia (59) saved India's derailment after the team lost early wickets coupled with a later onslaught by in-form batter Harmanpreet Kaur (57) and Pooja Vastrakar (34) meant the team posted an improbable 277/7 against Australia.

India's best batter so far in the tournament Smriti Mandhana (10) couldn't get going as she lost her wicket to Darcie Brown, who also dismissed Shafali Verma.

By this time, the Women in Blue were staring at a batting collapse until the skipper came to the rescue and stitched a 130-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia, thus setting up the platform for Kaur and Vastrakar to go for the kill.