Kolkata: With history set to be repeated after 30 years at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday when England take on Pakistan in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup 2022, former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Mushtaq Mohammad (78) put the Englishmen ahead in the match.

Mushtaq, who represented Pakistan in 57 Tests, is the only Pakistani cricketer to have scored a century and claimed five wickets in a match twice. So on the eve of the grand finale, septuagenarian Mushtaq opens up to ETV Bharat about the summit clash over the phone from Birmingham, England.

Following are the excerpts:

Q: History is set to be repeated after 30 years at the same venue, what's your reaction to that?

A: Yes history is going to be repeated at the MCG! It will be a very good match and there's no doubt about it.

Q: How do you rate the two sides — England and Pakistan?

A: See England is one of the best teams in the world without an iota of doubt. Pakistan is the luckiest team to come through in the tournament, and they have risen from death. Also after advancing to the final, they have nothing to lose, they have got everything to prove. They should play fearless cricket and I think Pakistan should have kept a very good account of themselves.

Q: Say something about Pakistan's journey so far

A: In the beginning of the tournament, nothing went their way. Right from the first match against India, they didn't play that well even after that. But slowly and gradually they picked up momentum and started performing well as the tournament progressed. Their bowling has been good. I think the Netherlands, of course, have a done great favour to them. Pakistan needed this kind of luck to come through the back door.

Q: Is Pakistan's journey similar to the 1992 50-over World Cup?

A: Yes god was on their side this time just like in 1992 when Pakistan was all set to exit the tournament. Pakistan had the same opposition as New Zealand in Auckland in the semi-final. Then, Pakistan won the semifinal and they didn't look back at all they went on to win the cup beating England in the final. As we say history repeats itself. So after a similar turnaround, I wish them all the best.

Q: Who do you think would play the key roles from both sides?

A: Everybody should play the key roles and that's why they are in the team. There is no particular guy to play a key role. The batsmen (batters) have got to get runs and the bowlers have to get wickets. So obviously, everybody from both sides has to chip in. As I get your question teams should target certain players who can be dangerous on their days. So all these kinds of plans have to be chalked out in the dressing room. But how you perform on the day on the field that's what counts.

Q: How would you go about it if you are asked to compare both sides?

A: (Slight grin) Well, if I have to compare the two sides, I would say England is a far better side. They are much stronger in batting, bowling, fielding everything...much more professionalism in them. Englishmen are very strong both physically and mentally. I think England is one of the best teams in the tournament. Pakistan, I would say, they have the history of coming back through the backdoor and proving themselves and they have got nothing to lose. Pakistan wholeheartedly have to play their best cricket in order to win.

Q: Last but not the least, how do you rate Babar Azam as captain?

A: He (Babar) still has got to learn a lot of things. He has just got the job in his hand. I think with time he will get better in notches.

