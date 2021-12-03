Hyderabad: "It's difficult to single out a fast bowler in the English attack," WV Raman said when posed with a question from Etv Bharat during a virtual press conference on comparisons between Australia and England's bowling line-up.

Even so, he admitted that it would be up to the efficacy of England's top-order batsmen that will largely determine the outcome of the series.

As the rivalry between the two teams -- England and Australia -- beckons, the build-up to the Ashes has been immense, and scrutiny intense. The game's scholars are not betting on Pat Cummins, the bowler, as the responsibility of captaincy might stagnate his effectiveness. The fact that Cummins is the best bowler in the world also didn't help his case.

If not Cummins, Raman, who has represented Indian in 11 Test matches and 27 ODIs, believes Josh Hazlewood's form could make him a standout in the Aussie attack that will face England at The Gabba. "Hazlewood has done well and he is in really good form," he said.

Raman seemed enamoured by the English bowling attack, saying the team has an "edge over Australia" in this department and England management might be scratching their heads over the selection of the final playing XI.

"England have got a real bunch of good fast bowlers. It's very difficult to single out anyone in the English attack because they themselves will have a lot of good headaches in picking their playing XI and the bowlers that will make it in the final team. England definitely has an edge as far as fast bowling is concerned but where it's all going to boil down to efficacy of top-order batsmen," Raman said.

The discussion then digressed towards the other facet of the game -- England and Australia's batting. He appreciated England's management for reposing faith in the current batters but was disappointed by them to have let the selectors down due to continued batting collapses.

"What is really appreciable is on one hand, England is picking up the same set of batters. But at the same time, it's also a surprise because two-three of them doesn't really give you the confidence they should. It's also a reflection of the fact that this is all they have and they are going to back the talent they have at the moment," the former India women's team coach said.

A Joe Root-less England collapses, he said, and cited a few examples in the recent times but hoped that the lack of lateral movement in Australia just might help the English batter to "cash in and do wonderful things".

"Rory Burns has got runs but what we have seen so far is that if Joe Root gets out early, their batting collapses. We saw that happen against India at Lord's. We saw the same thing happen at Nottingham. Anxiety will be there because it has happened far too many times. David Malan looked good in the Test match he played against India and he is also a left-hander which means there will be an additional advantage. But the rest of them like Lawrence have really let the selectors down.

"Although, in Australia, you don't get that much lateral movement. It's only the bounce that one has got to face. They might get the hang of it and do well. English batsman will fancy their chances of doing well in Australia due to the absence of lateral movement. Also, once the Kookaburra ball gets a little bit softer, the openers can grind away 20-25 overs and the middle order could really cash in and do wonderful things," he signed off.

Ayushmaan Pandey