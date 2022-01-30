Canberra: In a fantastic advertisement for women's Test cricket, England hung on for a dramatic draw as their Ashes contest against Australia came to a thrilling finish on the last session of the fourth and final day here.

The visiting England finished at 245 for nine after a sporting declaration from Australia captain Meg Lanning set the tourists a target of 257 runs from 48 overs at the Manuka Oval.

England looked on course to pull off the biggest fourth-innings chase in the history of women's Test cricket before escaping with a tense draw after an inexplicable batting collapse.

Read: Virat Kohli is a successful captain and Joe Root is a poor captain: Ian Chappell

Captained by the inspirational Heather Knight, England needed 43 runs in the last 48 balls with seven wickets in hands, but ended up drawing the match with just a wicket left.

The Australian bowlers made a terrific comeback to put their team on the verge of victory after struggling against the English top-order.

However, England slipped from 218 for three to 244 for nine to end all hopes of scripting a memorable come-from-behind win after playing catch-up for three days.

Hosts Australia entered the final day at 12 for two after a major part of the third day was washed out due to rain.

Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry propped up Australia with a 91-run partnership and guided the team past the 100-run mark.

Sophie Ecclestone produced the breakthrough to end the stand while Charlotte Dean had Mooney trapped in front of the wicket.

Read: Ash Barty wins drought-breaking Australian title

After that Tahlia McGrath and Ashleigh Gardner scored quickly during a 49-run stand for the sixth wicket as Australia managed to stretch their lead over 200. After the dismissal of McGrath and Gardner, Jess Jonassen smashed 14 off 6 as Lanning declared with the scorecard reading 216 for seven.

England started the chase on a positive note and looked on course for a magnificent victory until the Australian bowlers found their bearings.

First-innings centurion Heather Knight followed up her monumental 168 with a 54-ball 48, while Nat Sciver made a 62-ball 58.

Sophia Dunkley smashed 45 off just 32 balls but after her dismissal, none of the English players could get going with the bat.

PTI