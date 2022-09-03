Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is set to miss the Super Four match against India in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Saturday, regarding Dahani's unavailability for Pakistan's next match in the Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer has been ruled out due to a suspected side strain injury.

"Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB statement read. "As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament," it further added.

Earlier, pacers Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi were ruled out of the ongoing tournament owing to their injuries and Dahani's injury will make Pakistan's fast-bowling department a little weak. Wasim picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session, while Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

A heavyweight clash against India now awaits on Sunday as Pakistan will look to take revenge for its defeat in the first match of the tournament.

