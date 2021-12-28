Centurion: After a stupendous performance on the first day, thanks to the century from KL Rahul (123), and the subsequent washout on the second day, India crumbled on the third as they finished their first innings at 327 runs here at SuperSport Park on Tuesday.

The second-highest scorer for the team was Mayank Agarwal with 60 runs whereas Ajinkya Rahane, whose free-flowing strokes came into appreciation from critics, couldn't contribute much on the third day and fell to Ngidi on 48 runs.

Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur were dismissed at 8, 4, 4.

Jasprit Bumrah showed resilience and is clearly a much-improved batter these days. He scored 14 runs.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took six wickets and the team's bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada dismissed three Indian batsmen.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park.

Brief Scores:

India 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).