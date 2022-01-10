79th Golden Globes: Will Smith, Nicole Kidman win big; full list of winners inside
79th Golden Globes: Will Smith, Nicole Kidman win big; full list of winners inside
Los Angeles (US): Monday started on a great note for actors Will Smith and Nicole Kidman who bagged top honours at the 79th Golden Globes. Kidman won a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos while Will took home his maiden Golden Globe for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 movie King Richard.
The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.
The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.
Here is a full list of winners for the 79th Golden Globes:
Television categories
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama: Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Best Television Series Drama: Succession
- Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
- Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Hacks
Film categories
- Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: West Side Story
- Best Motion Picture -- Drama: The Power of the Dog
- Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language: Drive My Car
- Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Best Original Song -- Motion Picture: No Time to Die from No Time to Die - Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick ... Boom!
- Best Motion Picture -- Animated: Encanto
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama: Will Smith, King Richard
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
- Best Director -- Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Best Original Score: Dune