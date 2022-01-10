Los Angeles (US): Monday started on a great note for actors Will Smith and Nicole Kidman who bagged top honours at the 79th Golden Globes. Kidman won a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos while Will took home his maiden Golden Globe for his role of Richard Williams in the 2021 movie King Richard.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organizations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.

Here is a full list of winners for the 79th Golden Globes:

Television categories

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama: Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Television Series Drama: Succession

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy: Hacks

Film categories