Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built his dream mansion in Mumbai. The actor has named her new bungalow after his late father Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

After three long years, Nawazuddin has created his living paradise in the city of dreams. According to reports, the structure of Nawaz's new house is inspired by his old house in Budhana, a small town in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The 47-year-old actor has reportedly turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he had envisioned. Nawaz has named the sprawling bungalow as Nawab in the remembrance of his father. Several pictures of Siddiqui's new home are going viral on social media.

Nawaz recently hit the headlines with his visit to International Emmy Awards as he was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his work in the Sudhir Mishra directorial Serious Men. However, the actor lost to David Tennant, who walked away with the trophy for his performance in the drama miniseries Des.

The actor will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's maiden project Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. Kangana is producing the film under her production house, Manikarnika Films.