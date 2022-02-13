Hyderabad (Telangana): Aspiring actor Khushi Kapoor is painting the town red with her latest picture. Ahead of Valentine's Day, Ms. Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her 'Happy Sunday.' Khushi's latest post has become the talk of the town as it also features her rumoured boyfriend Aakash Mehta.

On Kiss Day, Khushi took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture with Aakash, whom she is dating for quite some time now. The wannabe actor made her relationship with an Instagram official last April when she shared a picture with him enjoying a meal in New York.

Khushi and Aakash look great together in the latest picture shared by her on social media. While she is seen wearing a jacket and matching shades, Aakash seemingly kept it casual for his Kiss Day date with Khushi. Sharing the picture, Khushi used, "Happy Sunday" on the post.

Meanwhile, Khushi, who is the younger daughter of late superstar Sridevi and her filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor, is all set to enter filmdom. According to reports, she is being considered for Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies, an Indian version of an international comic book that will be out on Netflix. If reports are anything to go by, the romantic drama will also star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in lead roles.