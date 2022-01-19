Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to share a loving birthday post for younger sister Khushi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Aakash Mehta.

To wish Aakash on birthday, Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture from Khushi's 21st birthday bash. In the picture, Janhvi and Khushi are seen posing with Aakash. Wishing Aakash on his birthday, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday @aakashmehta18. You are very big and talk very fast but we love you lots always! Can't wait to go to 5th avenue."

Khushi apparently made her relationship with Aakash social media official last April. The aspiring actor took to Instagram and dropped a picture with Aakash wherein the duo is seen relishing a meal at a restaurant in New York.

Following the footsteps of her late superstar mother Sridevi, Khushi is all set to enter filmdom. Her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor, however, has made it clear that Khushi will have to find her own way just like her sister Janhvi and half-brother Arjun Kapoor as she will not be provided a dream debut by their home production banner.

Janhvi and Khushi recently recovered from COVID-19.