Hyderabad (Telangana): Aspiring actor and late superstar Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is yet to announce her Bollywood debut. But that doesn't come in her way to garner a considerable fan following on Instagram. Khushi's latest social media post screams that fashion and style are in her DNA.

A true-blue Gen Z style star

On Saturday, Khushi took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her weekend vibes. In the latest pictures, Khushi is seen donning a purple sweater with a white skirt. She upped her style game with silver and pink heels, pearl drop earrings and flawless makeup.

Khushi Kapoor's weekend vibe look includes luxury bag worth over Rs 1.6 lakh

Khushi posed with her dog and took a mirror selfie in the first photo, while she posed on a bed in the second. "Tonight’s vibe💖," wrote Khushi as she posted a string of pictures in well pulled together look amped up by a Prada bag. Going more into details of her look, the price of the luxury bag that Kushi is seen flaunting in the picture is worth more than Rs 1.6 lakh.

Khushi upped her style game with silver and pink heels and a bag from Prada

For unversed, following the footsteps of elder sister Janhvi, Sridevi's younger daughter is a fashionista in the making. She gives major style inspiration to the millennial fan brigade. Khushi, 21, is a true-blue Gen Z style star.

Khushi posing with her dog and took a mirror selfie

Although she hasn't made her entry into Bollywood yet, she has already won hearts with her quintessential dressing style. Studying in New York, she balances Bollywood glamour with an international appeal in her wardrobe.