Hyderabad: Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma has shared an endearing picture of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika Kohli. Anushka, however, has not revealed Vamika's face as she and Virat have decided not to introduce their daughter to social media until she comes to the age of deciding it for herself.

On Monday, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to drop Virat and Vamika's lovely picture. In the image, Virat is seen flaunting his broad smile as he looks at his little princess who is playing in a ball pit. Anushka's caption for the post is as adorable as the picture of the father-daughter duo. "My whole heart in one frame," she wrote.

The picture soon caught the eyes of many Bollywood personalities. The doting picture made actor Rakul Preet Singh go all hearts in the comment section.

Earlier, Anushka had shared a picture with Vamika and credited her little bundle of joy for making her braver and more courageous every day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul. She is currently producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film also stars Tripti Dimri in the lead.