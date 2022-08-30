Kolkata: Almost everyone is being urged to take the booster dose from the authorities. People who have taken Covishield or Covaxin are taking boosters according to schedule. But the question arises that, what will happen to those who took Sputnik V? The Central Government is thinking about a cross vaccine. It's more out of compulsion rather than practice.

Sputnik V is rare in the Indian market. The booster doses for Sputnik V vaccine are not available, causing trouble for people who have taken Sputnik V. Shamik Ghosh, a resident of Sonarpur, said, "I took two doses of Sputnik V from a private hospital in August last year. But now it's time for a booster. But the vaccine is not available anywhere, so I am facing problems. Now I have heard about the cross vaccination. But I have no clue whether there will be any problems later on."

However, several studies have shown the benefits of cross-vaccination. On the other hand, if there is a cross vaccine, it is seen that the human body increases its immunity. Vaccine trial facilitator Snehendu Koner said, "The first dose of Sputnik was being given as a booster dose. But now it is not available in the market. The Central Government is taking a good decision that they are thinking of cross vaccination. We see that several studies have been done in foreign countries on this subject, which have a pretty good result. We have experimented with this in India too. But more experiments are needed on this.”