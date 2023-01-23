Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Technology in Mandi signed a pact with the IAF's Headquarters Maintenance Command in Nagpur on Monday to collaborate on research and development in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Biji Philip, deputy senior maintenance staff officer of the HQ MC and Tulika Srivastava, dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT, Mandi, a statement said.

Under the pact, IIT, Mandi, and HQ MC will collaborate for research projects, technology development, and skill development in the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning, human-computer interaction, and decision support systems, it said. "I congratulate the whole team of IIT Mandi and HQ MC for formalizing their association in the form of this MoU. One of the main mottos of IIT Mandi is to foster research and development in engineering and technology development and this pact is a step forward toward it said, said Srivastava.

The biggest asset of IIT Mandi is the extremely energetic and enthusiastic pool of faculty and students, Srivastava said, adding that "I am sure that through this association both organizations will mutually benefit and perform important innovations in the area of AI and machine learning".

The MoU will enable activities such as mutual visits by officers of MC and IIT Mandi faculty for discussion on the collaborative projects, and conducting joint brainstorming sessions and workshops, a statement issued by the IIT said. The collaboration will also facilitate the technology development and will look into plans to scale up the prototypes and technologies coming out of the collaboration for fabrication by mutually identified industry partners. (PTI)