Doha (Qatar): With homosexual relationships still illegal in Qatar -- the host for this year's FIFA World Cup, a US-based journalist was stopped and detained for almost half an hour for wearing a rainbow t-shirt. A former sports journalist working independently now, Grant Wahl took to Twitter to narrate his ordeals while taking a dig at the Qatari regime's treatment of the LGBTQI community and its supporters.

Claiming that he was denied entry at the United States' opener against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday, Wahl said the security asked him to take his rainbow t-shirt off in order to enter. "Qatar World Cup security detained me for 25 minutes for wearing a t-shirt supporting LGBTQ rights, forcibly took my phone, and angrily demanded that I remove my t-shirt to enter the stadium. (I refused.)," reads Wahl's tweet.

In another tweet, he claimed that both the FIFA and US Soccer representatives had ensured him publicly that rainbow t-shirts or flags would not be a problem at the FIFA World Cup. "The problem is they don't control this World Cup. The Qatari regime does, and it keeps moving the goalposts." read Wahl's tweet.

In an article published based on the incident, the journalist brought attention to efforts being taken by the US Federation and US players to address the treatment of migrant workers, LGBTQI rights, and women's rights in the World Cup host nation; further posing a question on whether or not these efforts are enough. Though he reassured that he is okay, he called the incident an 'unnecessary ordeal'.

After being detained for 25 mins, Wahl said a security commander later approached him to apologize and he was allowed to enter without any issues post that. A FIFA representative also sent him an apology later, he said.

Some media organizations have reportedly contacted FIFA for a comment on the matter. FIFA had threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-colored 'OneLove armbands', which were introduced to support diversity and inclusion. Following this seven European World Cup countries ditched plans for their respective captains to wear these armbands.