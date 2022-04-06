Colombo (Sri Lanka): Amidst the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando on Wednesday informed Parliament that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign and will face the current issues. "As a responsible government, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign under any circumstances," Highways Minister Johnston Fernando said. Fernando said that the President will not resign as he was elected to office, reported Colombo Gazette.

Meanwhile, the Government also defended the President's decision to enforce a State of Emergency and later revoke it. Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the State of Emergency was declared after attempts were made to attack the President's Office and other public property, reported Colombo Gazette. He said that the Government defends the decision to enforce the State of Emergency. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday revoked the gazette enforcing emergency regulations. The regulations have been revoked with effect from 5th April.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency, as the island nation continues to stare at the countrywide protests over the severe economic crisis. Earlier, Rajapaksa had announced an emergency in the country to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order." Anti-government protests continue to take place in the island nation, demanding solutions to the current economic crisis. An emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

Sri Lanka is battling a severe economic crisis with food and fuel scarcity affecting a large number of the people in the island nation. The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka is also facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.

On Sunday, 26 Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers resigned masse from their positions amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis. All 26 of them signed a general letter, Daily Mirror reported.

ANI