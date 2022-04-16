Washington (US): Days after the Joe Biden administration announced an additional USD 800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, Russia warns the United States of "unpredictable consequences" if the country continues to transfer weapons to Ukraine. Washington Post reviewed a diplomatic note that Russia sent the US this week and said that the note warned that US and NATO shipments of the "most sensitive" weapons systems to Ukraine could bring "unpredictable consequences," reported Aljazeera.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," said the note. The shipments were "adding fuel" to the conflict, the note also said, according to the newspaper. Notably, the US military aid package included artillery systems, artillery rounds, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters - and brought the total tally of US aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion began to more than USD 2.4 billion.

Read: Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

ANI