New Delhi: Twitter will soon start freeing the namespace of 1.5 billion accounts, its billionaire owner Elon Musk announced on Friday in a tweet. He further clarified that these account deletions would be pertaining to those in which there had been no tweets and no log-in for years.

Earlier on Friday, Musk tweeted, "Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal." The Twitter chief had been on a mission mode to stop fake accounts on the popular microblogging site. Musk had been a recipient of trolls on Twitter himself after Twitter erupted in confusion when he announced an $8 subscription plan for a Blue verified status.