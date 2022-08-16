Colombo (Sri Lanka): Chinese Spy Ship Arrives At Sri Lanka Port Amid Concerns In India. A Chinese ship with abilities to track satellites and intercontinental missiles docked at Hambantota port of Sri Lanka on Tuesday morning amid security concerns expressed by India.

The Chinese ship, Wang Yang 5, arrived at the Sri Lankan port at around 8.30 am. Sri Lanka, which had earlier asked China to postpone the visit of the high-tech ship amidst India's concern over the vessel's presenece in its neighbourhood, cleared it for docking on Saturday.

New Delhi is concerned about the possibility of the ship's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian installations. The ship was allowed to dock at the port on the condition that it keeps its Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on while in Sri Lankan waters and is not allowed to carry out scientific research. Colombo said the security clearance was granted for the visit of the high-tech vessel for replenishment purposes between August 16 and 22.

"The security and cooperation in the neighbourhood are of utmost priority in handling the issue of the Chinese vessel Wang Yang 5," the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The government took into account the interests of all parties concerned, and in line with the principle of sovereign equality of states," the statement said.

