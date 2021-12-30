Geneva (Switzerland): Omicron variant is highly transmissible and is leading to a "tsunami" of COVID-19 cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

"Right now Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths," said WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing here on Wednesday.

He also said that this virus will continue to evolve and threaten health systems if the collective response is not improved.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," he added.

Further, the WHO chief warned that it will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disturbing lives and livelihoods.

"The pressure on the health system is not only because of new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisations but also a large number of health workers are getting sick themselves," Tedros added.

He also warned that the unvaccinated people are many times at risk of dying from either variant of the COVID-19.

Reflecting on the fight against Covid-19 in 2021, the WHO hoped that the world would see an end to the acute stage of the pandemic in 2022 though it pointed out that the same was possible only with greater vaccine equity.

Read: Hybrid Immunity could keep Omicron at bay, says Dr Vikas Bhatia of AIIMS

The WHO wanted 40 percent of the population in every country fully vaccinated by the end of the year and has a target of 70 percent coverage by the middle of 2022.

Tedros announced that 92 of the WHO's 194 member states were going to miss the 40 percent target.

"This is due to a combination of limited supply going to low-income countries for most of the year and then subsequent vaccines arriving close to expiry and without key parts like the syringes," he said.

"It's not only a moral shame, it cost lives and provided the virus with opportunities to circulate unchecked and mutate. In the year ahead, I call for leaders of government and industry to walk the talk on vaccine equity.

"While 2021 has been hard, I ask everyone to make a New Year's resolution to get behind the campaign to vaccinate 70 percent by the middle of 2022."

Tedros slammed the attitude of richer countries accusing them of hogging the weapons to combat Covid-19 -- and leaving the back door open for the virus.

"Populism, narrow nationalism and hoarding of health tools, including masks, therapeutics, diagnostics and vaccines, by a small number of countries, undermined equity, and created the ideal conditions for the emergence of new variants," he said.

Agency inputs