Athens: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted northern Greece's Florina Sunday evening, according to the Geodynamics Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was with a magnitude of 5.5.

The epicenter, with a depth of about 14 km, was initially determined to be about two km west of Florina.

No injuries or losses have been reported so far.

ANI