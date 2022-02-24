Hyderabad: As Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday early morning, explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv and other cities. Just as the attacks started, Putin warned other countries not to interfere and that any attempt to interfere would "lead to consequences you have never seen in history". Though Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally took place on Thursday, many did not know how to react.

Here are the 10 points to understand this big story:

An adviser to Ukraine's president Thursday said that about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country. Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several dozen people have been wounded. He didn’t specify whether the casualties included civilians. Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian authorities will hand weapons to all those willing to defend the country. Russian president Vladimir Putin said the military operation was needed to "protect" civilians in eastern Ukraine, a claim the U.S. had predicted he would falsely make to justify an invasion. US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and other world leaders condemned Russia's attack as unprovoked and unjustified. They called it "premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering". Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a video statement declaring martial law and announced his decision to cut all diplomatic ties with Russia. He also called for Ukrainians to fight the war as he said, "We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. " World stock markets have plunged and oil prices surged by nearly $6 per barrel after Putin launched Russian military action in Ukraine. Brent crude oil briefly jumped above $100 per barrel in London for the first time since 2014 and The ruble sank 7.5% against the dollar. At an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council called by Ukraine that opened just before Putin's announcement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Putin: "Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died." Guterres later pleaded with Putin, "In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. The Biden administration had made clear it was holding tough financial penalties in reserve in case of just such a Russian invasion. The U.S. hasn't specified just what measures it will take now, although administration officials have made clear that all-out sanctions against Russia's major banks are among the likely options. So are export limits that would deny Russia U.S. high tech for its industries and military. The websites of Ukraine's defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load Thursday morning after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbour. Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, has sought the Indian government's intervention in the war Russia is waging on Ukraine while appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said "Modi ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders of the world. You know you have special, privileged, strategic partnership with Russia. I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful". In the first response since Russian invasion of Ukraine, NATO has agreed to beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia. NATO member Lithuania has become the first NATO country to declare a state of emergency.

