Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video where she can be seen grooving to Britney Spears's song, Work Bitch. Going by her latest reel, it seems that work is all that the Bigg Boss 13 star is thinking at this juncture of her career.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Monday and posted the video. She looked stunning in a plain shirt and printed palazzo with open hair. Along with the video, she wrote, "Work Bitch..." The actor, who has begun an ascending career following her stint in Bigg Boss, is seemingly giving a hint of what is on her mind as of now.

Shehnaaz's version of the 'work bitch' has left her fans impressed. A fan wrote, "Wow #shehnaazgill". Another fan commented, "Love the way you are #shehnaazgill". Many even penned best wishes for her upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will be seen the role of a girl-next-door. Earlier reports suggested that she is being roped opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The latest buzz, however, hints at Aayush's exit from the film.

