Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 house will soon see a new pair of rivals if the latest promo of the show is anything to go by. Tina Datta and Shiv Thakre will be seen locking horns with each other in the show.

In the latest promo, Shiv is seen saying, "Happy birthday, Tina! Where did your smile go?" To which Datta replies, "Your real self is coming out not mine." Tina is seen lashing out at Shiv calling him a "classless guy" as he continues to call her "dear" despite the Uttaran actor telling him that she is "not your f***ng dear."

For unversed, Tina and Shiv are at loggers head ever since Bigg Boss summoned the latter to the confession room and asks him to choose the captain. Shiv took the name of Nimrit and this upset Tina for she was ready to be the captain of the house.

As seen in the show's promo, Tina gets angry with Shiv for being a fake friend. Tina is seen shouting at Nimrit and saying: "This guy can never be trusted. It is not about the preference, it is about the decision all of us had taken. You all are liars. Since the time you became captain, Nimrit, your rudeness is at a different level." As her parting shot, Tina said: "Nimrit, your captaincy will go in three days."

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot named Sumbul Touqeer during the nomination task. He said: "I nominate Sumbul as her father is there to save her." Sumbul replied: "Are you nominating my father or me."

In the previous episodes there was a lot happening inside Bigg Boss house around Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Later, Sumbul was called inside the confession room to talk to her father. When the housemates got to know about the conversation between Sumbul and her father, Tina and Shalin started shouting at Sumbul. Sumbul's father has been accused of making a call to Sumbul to make her understand the intricacies of game.

And now, the latest promo shows Shalin taking Sumbul's name, as Archana Gautam calls Shiv biased and criticises him for engaging in groupism. It will be interesting to see who is the next to go out of the house and who is saved.