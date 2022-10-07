Hyderabad (Telangana): After premiering on October 1, Bigg Boss 16 will be having the season's first Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode tonight. In the upcoming episode, contestants Manya Singh and Sreejita De will be seen indulging in a fight. While the details about Manya and Sreejita fight will only be known when the episode airs. But Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode promo hints that Manya will get a few digs coming her way from the show's host Salman Khan.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 136, Manya is seen accusing Sreejita of ratting out. Manya, who was Miss India runner-up also hurled insults at Sreejita saying, "I was the ambassador if this country. What you are? A Television actress?" Towards the end of the promo, it is seen that Salman is apparently not happy with Manya's behaviour towards Sreejita.

Calling out Manya for insulting Sreejita, Salman is seen saying, "Manya ke hisab se yeh angaar hai aur baaki ke sab bhangar hai." It seems Salman will school Manya for her attitude. Ever since the promo dropped, netizens are shocked to see Manya demeaning Sreejita, who became a household name after her role of Mukta in Uttaran. She has appeared in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah and Nazar.

Earlier, Manya was seen getting into a nasty fight with Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She even accused Sumbul and Shalin Bhanot of imitating Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla and called their bond on the show fake.