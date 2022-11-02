Mumbai: Cracks seem to have developed between Priyanka Chaudhary Chahar and Ankit Gupta's relationship in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 as they are seen arguing after a fight with co-housemate Shalin Bhanot.

Ankit comes and sits next to Priyanka on her bed when she questions him as to why he's sitting next to her. The two get into a heated argument and the actress said: "You don't exist for me and I don't exist for you."

Ankit then said: "Mujhe tumse koi umeed nahi hai..." Priyanka tells him that he is not willing to change after which Ankit reacts: "Bataun camera ke samne cheesein kholun."

Priyanka then accuses him of blackmailing. "Yeh sab blackmailing kya chal rhi hai bhai. Bolo Ankit Gupta. Tumhare polei kholun kya yahan par?" she added by saying that she will never talk to Ankit and called him "ghatiya ladka". To which, Ankit replied by saying: "Tum ghatiya ho."

Meanwhile, in a new task called BB Ki Adalat, housemates will be seen pointing fingers at Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship. In a promo shared by the channels on Instagram, the house is turned into a courtroom. Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori are seen as judges and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays a lawyer.

Nimrit is seen putting her case forward as she said: "Soundarya aur Gautam... relationship waakae hi fake hai? (Are their relationship actually fake?)" Archana Gautam came in as the first witness and said: "Mujhe yeh rishta fake lagta hai (I think this relationship is fake)." Gautam is seen justifying himself by saying that whatever are his feelings it is there.

Tina Datta was another witness who said: "All of a sudden how has this relationship turned into love." To which, Soundarya hits back and said: "Fake ki baat kar rahe hai toh Shalin aur Tina kya kar rahe hai (If you guys are talking about bing fake, what are Shalin and Tina doing)." Soundarya was hinting at their growing closeness in the show.