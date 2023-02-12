Hyderabad: Big Boss 16 will come to an end tonight, and it has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and surprises. The show, which is known for its high-voltage drama and unpredictable twists, has once again lived up to its reputation. In few hours, Bigg Boss finale will decide who among the top five finalists will bag the trophy and huge prize money.

Bigg Boss 16 top 5 finalists:

In Bigg Boss 16, the contestants who survived to reach the final stage are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, and Shalin Bhanot. While all of them are strong contenders, the favorites of the season are Priyanka, MC Stan, and Shiva.

Bigg Boss 16 trophy and prize money:

The winner of Bigg Boss 16 will take home the trophy and the prize money. When the show began, the prize money was Rs 50 lakh and it came down to zero at one point. The winner, however, will get Rs 21.80 lakh as prize money. Not only that, Bigg Boss 16 winner will also drive home a brand new Grand i10 Nios.

Rohit Shetty as special guest:

Rohit Shetty will be the special and the last guest in the Bigg Boss 16 house before the season comes to an end. Rohit is said to pick a contestant from Bigg Boss 16 finale for the upcoming season of his stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Speculations are rife that Archana Gautam or Shiv Thakare stand chance to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi after Bigg Boss 16.

Bigg Boss 16 finale date, time, live streaming:

After a long and intense season that kept the audience on the edge of their seats, the finale is going to be a fitting end to a great season, and fans are already looking forward to seeing who will win the show. The finale episode is split into two parts. While first part aired on February 11, the season's concluding episode will air today at 9 pm.

Bigg Boss 16 winner's name will be announced by Salman in today's episode which will air on Colors TV. For those who want to catch the finale episode on OTT can switch to Voo on Jio TV while Airtel subscribers can enjoy the Bigg Boss 16 finale live on Airtel XStream.