Mumbai: As Shalin Bhanot was defending his relationship with housemate Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 16, he made a disappointing comment about Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma's friendship.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin was seen trying to defend his romantic dance with Tina on new year's eve asking if Archana and Soundarya are 'lesbians' because they share the same blanket. Archana and Soundarya slammed Shalin for his statement and called it 'gender biased'. Archana called it "too personal" and asked Shalin to take back his words.

Not just this, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also jumped into the argument after Soundarya narrated the entire incident to her. She called Shalin "cheap" and said: "Ye har din or cheap hota jaa raha hai (he's getting cheaper by the day)." However, when Shalin told this to Tina, she seemed to be very proud of his move and praised him in the bathroom area.

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot loses cool, demands exit from the show - watch video

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and MC Stan will be seen getting into an ugly war of words. In a promo shared by the makers, Archana will be seen asking Stan how long he is planning to stay just because the audiences outside are voting for him and that he doesn't even clean the room.

Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father's servant. Stan asks: "Bigg Boss aur teri Maa ka ye ho gaya kya?" An angry Archana is heard telling him if he doesn't feel any shame for talking so crassly about anyone's family. Archana said: "Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai."

In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task too will see a lot of fireworks as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan will be seen getting into a fight.