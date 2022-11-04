Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, host and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen blasting at contestant Shalin Bhanot over his demand for "chicken" and called him "irritating". In a promo video shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Salman is seen losing his cool over Shalin.

He said: "Shalin aapka chicken chicken yeh itna hogyaa hai. Task shuru hone se pahele, raat ko sone se pahele Bigg Boss yeh sab bhej kiyun rahe ho yaar. Main toh bole raha hun yeh bhi band kardo. (Shalin your demand for chicken has become too much. Right before the task, or before sleeping. Why are you sending this Bigg Boss.")

He added: "Ek toh aap aaj irritate karoge aur andar aap Bigg Boss ko irritate karogay. It is not funny it is bloody irritating. (You are going to irritate me today and then inside you would irritate Bigg Boss.)"

Later, Salman will be seen schooling Archana Gautam for accusing the makers of the show of stealing her clothes.

Meanwhile, contestant Tina Datta had to leave the house for a while in a recent episode of the show as her pet dog Rani passed away. In the episode, Tina was seen getting called by the voice of Bigg Boss inside the confession room.

Upon reaching the confession room, Tina is informed that something has happened in her life in the outside world and she will have to leave the house for sometime. A shocked Tina then leaves the house. She gets to know that it is her pet dog Rani passed away. Just last week, the voice of Bigg Boss had informed Tina about her pet dog's ill health.

When Tina came back into the house, Shalin was seen giving her emotional support and asked what happened, to which Tina says "come outside with me. I need to go to the bathroom. I feel like puking oh god."

Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the latest season.