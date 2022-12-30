Hyderabad: Actress Chhavi Mittal, who underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, treated her fans on Instagram with new pictures, while embracing her surgery scar.

The photos are from the actress's recent Dubai vacation ahead of the new year, in which she is seen in white swimwear. The scar can be seen on the right side of her back. In the caption, the actress wrote, "This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one."

Fans flooded the comment section after the post was shared. "You are beautiful inside and out! Who would even see the scar and even if they do who cares! Right!" said a comment, while another user wrote, "I love your scar and strong power of determination."

Chhavi Mittal also shared a video while holidaying in Dubai. "Last day in #dubai. And the weather obliges for a perfect #beachday," said the caption for the video.

The actress underwent surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer in April. Post the surgery, she has been sharing her recovery journey on her social media handles.

Chhavi Mittal is credited for her work in shows such as 'Tumhari Disha' and 'Ek Chutki Aasma'. She was also a part of the Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood starrer film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi'.