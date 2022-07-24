Mumbai (Maharashtra): Television actor Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on Hindi sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, recently deduced the cause of death of his co-actor from the show Deepesh Bhan, who collapsed while playing cricket on Saturday and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities. Aasif shared that the 41-year-old actor passed away because of brain haemorrhage.

The actor, who played Malkhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building's compound at Dahisar. Aasif told a webloid that Deepesh bowled an over, got down to get the ball, got up, swayed for a while and fell down. He never got up.

The senior actor mentioned that there was blood coming out of his eyes indicating that it was a clear sign of brain haemorrhage, which according to Aasif, doctors too agreed with. Aasif deduced that Deepesh may not have eaten anything in the morning and then while playing cricket, he ran and his blood pressure rose. While talking to the webloid, Asif also said that he also suggested Deepesh that one should slow down a little bit and not exert oneself too much after the age of 40.

Bhan is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.