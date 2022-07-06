Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, whose recent Telugu film, F3 went on to become a hit, has disclosed her biggest fear in life. The actor, who is now shooting in Mumbai, chose to answer questions posed by fans and admirers on Twitter while waiting to get to her shooting spot on Tuesday.

One of the questions posed to her during this interaction was on what her biggest fear was. Tamannaah replied, "Losing my memory ... damn, sounds scary." The actor also picked Shubhashini from the Tamil film Dharmadurai and Avantika from Baahubali as two of the most special characters she has played until now.

To a question on which fictional character she would be most excited to meet in real life, Tamannaah replied, Sherlock Holmes. Tamannaah also said that trusting one's gut and living life to the fullest was the one thing she would want to share with others.

To a query on whether she had any hidden talents that people don't know about yet, the actor said, "I make up my own words like 'chichi matchi' which means navel, 'kitkittayi' meaning to tickle, 'Ja La Ling' which means envy."

