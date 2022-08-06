Mumbai (Maharashtra): Aafat, the third song from the upcoming Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer Liger is finally out! The song gives a glimpse of the duo's on-screen chemistry in the film.

Aafat is a romantic track sung by Tanishk Bagchi and Zahrah Khan. Tanishk is also the composer of the song which is penned by Rashmi Virag. Vijay and Ananya's effortless chemistry in the song won't let you take your eyes off the screen.

Meanwhile, Liger has been awarded a UA certificate by the censor authorities. With this, the decks are cleared for the movie's release. The movie runtime stands at 2 hours 20 minutes, with the first-half being 1 hour 15 minutes and second half being 1 hour 5 minutes. There are seven fights and six songs in the movie, sources in the production house said.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is a sports action film that is slated to release on August 25 this year, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the makers are currently promoting the film in full swing.

Dharma Productions recently unveiled the trailer and two songs from the film which gathered positive feedback from the audience. The film marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema and Ananya's first multi-lingual film.

Apart from Liger, Ananya will be also seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh. Vijay, on the other hand, will be also seen in a multi-lingual film Khushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022.