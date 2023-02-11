Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela on Saturday shared a picture with Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty. The actor is known for sharing cryptic posts and half-concealed captions. While sharing the picture with Rishab, Urvashi hinted at her supposed casting in Kantara 2. But the post, however, brought her back to the square as it became fodder for netizens to have a good laugh and create new memes about her and cricketer Roshabh Pant.

Taking to Instagram, Urvashi shared a picture wherein she is seen donning a mustard yellow sharara. The actor looks gorgeous as she poses alongside Rishab who is seen donning a pair of denim and a t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Urvashi wrote, "#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #RS."

Urvashi's post has left many wondering if she has indeed landed a role in the highly anticipated Kantara 2. A section of social media users is also amused by the fact that the actor has some sort of connection with the name Rishabh. Several Instagram users took to the comment section to troll the actor.

"Rishab pant nahi to Rishab shetty sahi😂," wrote a user while another said, "#rp ki apar safalta ke bad pesh h #rs." One user even asked, "Apki life mein kitne Rishabh Juda Hain didi😢😍." social media users are clearly having a field day after the actor shared her latest post.

Meanwhile, Urvashi also triggered dating rumours after she shared pictures with a French dentist named Solal Sayada. The actor had shared a selfie with Solal during her visit to Paris. She also dropped a series of images with picture courtesy given to Solal. Sharing the images, she had written, "Je ne regrette rien," which in English means "Honestly, I have no regrets."

Coming back to Kantara 2, the makers will be taking the audience into back story of what they saw in the first part hence it will be a prequel to the first part. Kantara prequel is in its pre-production stage and the makers are aiming to deliver bigger and massive film that the original.