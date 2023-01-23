Hyderabad: The makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar dropped the trailer of the film on January 23. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. After a quirky teaser, trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar comes with a promise of double the fun and entertainment.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film marks the return of Ranbir to rom-com genre. The actor who is loved by the audience in romantic roles was seen doing some heavy lifting in films like Shamshera and Brahmastra. The TJMM (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) trailer hints that Ranbir is seemingly ready to floor the fans with his charming screen presence.

Ranbir and Shraddha's chemistry seems interesting. The duo has never worked together but going by the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer it seems they have had a good time working on the film and it is seen translating well in the glimpses of the film. The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the effervescent and mischievous world of Luv Ranjan's film, with adorable glimpses of the Jhoothi played by Shraddha and Makkaar Ranbir.

Official summary of the film states that TJMM is story of a 'player' in the world of romantic relationships who finds a girl who's a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes love is a battle of wits.

The film is Ranbir and Shraddha's first release in 2023. TJMM is among the highly anticipated films of the year as it got delayed multiple times. The film will be finally hitting the big screens on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Talking about Shraddha's projects, she will also be seen in Chalbaaz in London and the Naagin trilogy.