Hyderabad: Television actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell for each other during their time together on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, as a result of which they attracted a huge fan following. The duo is in the news after Karan recently posted a tweet that sparked speculation about their relationship. But there is no cause for concern as Tejasswi has addressed the issue.

It was on March 8 when Karan Kundrra took to his Twitter account and posted a cryptic message with a shayari. However, his post led many of his followers to speculate whether he and Tejasswi have parted ways. Soon after, the netizens began to swarm Karan's comments section with queries related to his relationship with Tejasswi.

In an interview, Tejasswi was asked about the ongoing breakup rumours and going what she has to say about the split, it seems TejRan fans have no reason to worry. The Naagin 6 actor responded by saying that they are deeply in love and enjoying each other's company. In addition, while discussing her views on marriage plans, Tejasswi said that since she is a little superstitious, she would only reveal the marriage plans when everything is locked.

Tejasswi admitted that she has found love in Karan, but she's a little superstitious when it comes to talking about the same in public. In her opinion, people seem to take the jinx off the wonderful things in life the more she talks about it. Hence, according to her, getting married is a very important decision, however, she does not like to discuss it before it actually occurs. Tejasswi said she would like to keep that a secret, and concluded by saying that they are going strong and enjoying each other's company.