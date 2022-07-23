Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is in the UK is known. The actor, who is shooting for Rajkumar Hirani's film was spotted shooting on the streets of London. The actor was mobbed by his fans and to escape the crowd he rushed to his car in hurry.

In a viral video, SRK is seen wearing a red jacket and black pants as she shoots for his much-awaited film with Hirani. As he was shooting at an outdoor location, the fans recognised him and the crowd started swelling. But before the fans could interact with their favourite star, the actor got inside his car and zoomed away. The video of the same is going viral on social media ever since a fan page shared it on Instagram.

Talking about Dunki, it will be SRK's first collaboration with Hirani. The filmmaker earlier delivered some of the celebrated films with superstars like Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor among others. The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation.

Taapsee Pannu, who plays the lead opposite SRK in the film, had earlier told the media during the promotions of her sports biopic Shabaash Mithu that she had completed one schedule of Dunki and that 40 per cent of the film has been shot in that schedule. Dunki is set to drop in theatres on December 22, 2023.