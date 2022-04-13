Mumbai (Maharashtra): Security arrangements outside actor Ranbir Kapoor's house are being made as celebrations for his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt are expected to kickstart today. On Wednesday, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu where barricades have been set up at the main gate to ensure everything goes on smoothly.

The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration. Yesterday, Vastu, along with Alia's Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother's rumoured wedding.

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin on April 13 with a mehendi function and pooja which is said to be held in memory of late Rishi Kapoor. Close family members started reaching RK's home on Wednesday morning. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and other relatives reportedly arrived in an airconditioned van with its blinds drawn.

Reportedly, the highly-anticipated wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house. The functions are expected to start from today onwards with the wedding on April 15. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.