Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Even as the country gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Monday, actor Rajinikanth has urged people to honour and salute freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders by having their children hoist the national flag outside their homes, offices and workplaces.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth both posted a video and a post, which urged people to join Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and fly the National flag outside their homes and offices as a mark of respect to freedom fighters and as an expression of unity.

His post read: "This is the 75th year of Independence for India, our motherland. As a mark of respect, and as an expression of our unity, for all the lakhs of people who suffered untold struggles and miseries, pain and humiliation, for all those many thousands of people who sacrificed their lives selflessly for this freedom, for all those freedom fighters, martyrs and leaders -- let us honour and salute them with gratitude beyond caste, religion and politics."

"Let us pass on our Indian National flag to our next generation of kids and youngsters to be proudly displayed outside our homes, offices and workplaces." He concluded the message with, "Let us celebrate the great Indian 75th Independence Day with pride. Let our National flag fly everywhere as we salute them. Jai Hind."