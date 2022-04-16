Hyderabad (Telangana): Just like every other father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also got emotional after his daughter Alia's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor. A new picture shared by Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt shows Mahesh adorably hugging his now son-in-law Ranbir after the couple's nuptials on Thursday. Ranbir and Mahesh's pictures are melting hearts online for obvious reason.

On Saturday, Pooja took to Instagram to share the heart-touching moment shared between Ranbir and her father after the wedding. Sharing the pictures, Pooja wrote, "Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? 🤍." The pictures have already gone viral on the internet, making fans emotional about the father's love for his daughter. For unversed, Mahesh shares his younger daughter Alia, 29, and Shaheen Bhatt, 33, with his wife Soni Razdan. Pooja Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony held at the Barfi actor's Bandra house Vastu on Thursday.

While fans are still in awe of Ranbir and Alia's couple pictures from their wedding, a new family photo featuring the Kapoors and Bhatts in a frame has led to a frenzy on social media. Shared by Alia's mother Soni Razdan, the family picture sees the couple posing all smiles with their family members for the camera. The family photo features Alia's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt posing alongside Ranbir, while Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapor Sahni and brother-in-law Bharat Sahni posing alongside Alia.