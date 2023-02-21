Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday shared a beautiful birthday message for her son Jeh Ali Khan. Wishing her little one on his second birthday, Kareena shared adorable pictures of Jeh from the London schedule of her upcoming film. Jr Pataudi, who accompanied his mumma to the UK did not want to leave her lap and Bebo thinks the situation will reverse as he grows.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a set of two pictures featuring Jeh. Her second-born, who usually accompanies her to shooting, seemingly had no plans to leave mom's lap which is clearly written all over his grumpy yet cute face. Sharing a birthday post for Jeh, Kareena said that she loves her son with all her heart and soul. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in 2021.

Soon after Kareena shared the pictures, a slew of celebrities swarmed her comments section wishing Jeh on his birthday. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, designer Faraz Manan, and actor Sheeba were among others who dropped birthday message for Jeh.

The pictures shared by Kareena are from London schedule of her upcoming film with Hansal Mehta. The actor wrapped up shooting for the murder mystery last November. The upcoming film also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. She is jointly producing the untitled film with Ekta Kapoor. The actor will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's next which is adaption of Devotion of Suspect X.