Ranchi: Karan Johar's upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is just a day away from its theatrical release, but it looks like the film has landed in a controversy related to plagiarism.

A Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh has filed a case in the court against filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharma Productions alleging them of plagiarizing his script titled 'Bunny Rani' for 'JugJugg Jeeyo'. The Ranchi court has looked into the matter and has now ordered a screening of the film before its initial release. On June 18, the matter was heard in the court of Special Commerce Court Judge MC Jha of Ranchi Civil Court.

During the hearing of the case, advocate Saurabh Arun told the court that Karan Johar, the director of the film, has made the film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' by stealing the story of Vishal Singh of Ranchi. When the trailer of the film was released on 22 May, he came to know that this is his story which has been stolen.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar announces premiere date, promises it to be 'bigger, better'

Vishal Singh sent this story to Karan Johar earlier, but he returned it and now a film is being made on the same story secretly. After hearing the arguments, the court issued notice to Karan Johar and asked him to present his reply. He has been accused of copyright infringement. After the screening of the film in the commercial court of Ranchi on June 21, the court has given permission to release 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.