Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor-producer Alia Bhatt has shared an update on filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar's road-trip directorial Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, Jee Le Zaraa will be bankrolled by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment. Jee Le Zaraa was announced on the 20th anniversary of Farhan's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai last year.

There were several rounds of speculation if the film is happening or not. The latest chatter around Jee Le Zaraa was not positive as several reports suggested that the film is being shelved as Farhan got busy with his other projects and Alia got pregnant. Bhatt, however, debunked all rumours in her recent media interaction.

She said "IT'S HAPPENING!!...We will go on floors next year. Of course we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

Excel Entertainment is one of the leading production houses in India. Excel Entertainment has given super hits like Dil Chahata Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy to name a few.