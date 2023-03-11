Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday posted an unseen picture of his huge biceps along with a note about how he maintains his droolworthy body over a period of several months. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared his toned physique that left his fans in awe. Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan, and many others praised him on his post where he could be seen flexing his biceps. At present, the actor is working on his action movie, Fighter.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hrithik wrote about what it takes to maintain a body like his. He said it feels great when the diet and sleep are in sync. The picture was taken in November 2022 and he is currently serving as a reminder not to let go excessively while the kids are on spring vacation. It's funny how food and sleep - the easy-sounding ones are where most of us fail as they require a calm mind and days filled with discipline, he said.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan joins GF Saba Azad for Rocket Boys 2 screening, netizens say 'Kangana vibes aa rahi hai'

On the other hand, exercising and going to the gym are simpler because they require aggression which is somehow more accessible than quiet joy, he said. He further said that meditation has enabled him to alter his path and increase his joy. It may sound boring, but with enough perseverance, magic can happen, he said.

Reacting to his post, his mother commented, "Nice!!!! Well done." Actor Preity Zinta commented, "Wow! U gotta teach me how to meditate n build those muscles." While other comments include, "Striking the right balance consistently is definitely difficult #keepgoing nevertheless." "Hrithik Roshan is the only actor in Bollywood who is capable to beat any Hollywood actor in looks, fitness, acting, dance, and action."