Mumbai: Bollywood actor Amrita Arora recently reacted to a social media user, who body-shamed her and called her 'Buddhi' in the comment section of her latest post. On Wednesday, Amrita marked her presence at Karan's Johar 50th birthday party and posted a glimpse of the same on her social media account along with 'bff' Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Malaika Arora on Thursday.

Taking to Amrita's Instagram stories, she shared a snapshot of a few comments on her post and wrote, "I keep seeing this on comments. If and when I bother to check unless it's the one that comes up on top! So...buddhi is meant to be an insult?? Cos for me it's just a word... a word that means old? Yes we are older and wiser but you are nameless, faceless, ageless? And so are your folks?"

Amrita Arora's IG story

In her next story she wrote, ""Also got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it ...I love it ..my weight my problem! Since when has everything become everyone's issue! Ohhh ya since social media gives ... I give zero f'ssss ... so pls go on, and I'll name and shame! Ha!"

Amrita Arora's IG story

In reaction to these IG stories, her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora came in support of her and reposted the story. Kareena reposted the story and she wrote, "My lovely AMU", she also reposted the other story of Amrita, "Way to go Amuuu @amuaroraofficial"

See: Latest pics of Tara, Ananya and Sara are all about glitter and glam

Malaika Arora on the other hand reposting the story wrote, "You say it sis... Ur beautiful jus the way you are... . N guys it's so damn uncool to fat shame anyone... Tch tch". Kareena and Amrita's friendship goes way back and they have been BFFs for over a decade now. The two have even shared screen space in 'Kambakkht Ishq'. (ANI)